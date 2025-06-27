June 27 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman relaxing in her outdoor hot tub captured video when she spotted a mystery object floating in the sky.

Colleen McCormack said she was in the hot tub outside her Pembroke home about 9 p.m. Wednesday when she spotted the object.

"I was chilling in my hot tub, I look up in the sky to see something tiny, floating. I'm like, 'What is that?'" she told WHDH-TV.

McCormack got her phone out and recorded video of the unusual scene.

"It looked like it was on fire or something and it was just coming down really fast," McCormack told WFXT-TV. "I have no idea what it could have been."

The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no reports of debris in the area. Officials declined to comment on the video.

"My heart was pounding because I just looked up," McCormack said. "I'm like oh god what is about to happen right now?"

The witness said she expected to her a loud sound when the object hit the earth, but there was no noise after it disappeared from view.

"It was really quiet. You couldn't like really hear anything. That's why I was just like more confused. When stuff flies over all the time, you hear it," she said.