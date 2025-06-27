Trending
June 27, 2025 / 1:51 PM

Massachusetts police use crackers to capture loose pig

By Ben Hooper
June 27 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts used some crackers to catch a pet pig found running loose through the town of Orleans.

The Orleans Police Department said on social media that the pig, named Poo-ah, "had ham-bushed its pen and taken itself on a self-guided tour of Orleans."

Officers responded to the scene and engaged in the porcine perpetrator in a brief hoof pursuit.

"The pig showed some serious chops on the run, but Sgt. Cronin managed to persuade it to return home peacefully with some crackers," police wrote.

The department said it made for "another pigture-perfect day in Orleans!"

