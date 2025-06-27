June 27 (UPI) -- A fireball that streaked across the sky over Georgia was identified as a large meteor, and a piece of the space debris crashed through the roof of a home.

The meteor was spotted shortly after noon on Thursday in the sky over Georgia and sightings were reported from as far away as Tennessee and the Carolinas.

The American Meteor Society described the meteor as a bolide, a particularly large and bright meteor that creates a sonic boom as it falls.

Henry County Emergency Management reported a piece of the meteorite struck a home in McDonough, punching a hole through the roof. No injuries were reported.