Odd News
June 26, 2025 / 11:34 AM

Escaped wallaby captured after nearly 2 weeks on the loose in N.Y.

By Ben Hooper
June 26 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped from a New York zoo was captured after nearly two weeks on the loose.

Dan Oostdyk, director of Grace and Glory Animals in Oswego, said in a Facebook Live video that Mac evaded capture multiple times after her June 15 escape, but was finally brought home Wednesday.

"We got very nervous," Oostdyk said. "Through all that, it caused us a lot of stress, a lot of chaos to chase her, to go around trying to find her and to gather people together."

Oostdyk said Mac had been "living her best life" grazing in the brush and ignoring food left out to bait her into traps.

He said a veterinarian is keeping a close eye on Mac to make sure she isn't suffering any ill effects from her time on the loose.

"We want to continue to monitor her and make sure she's safe," Oostdyk said.

