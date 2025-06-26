June 26 (UPI) -- California Highway Patrol officers "quickly hoofed it to the scene" when more than 300 sheep wandered away from their field in Santa Barbara.

The CHP's Santa Barbara station said on social media that the massive flock of sheep absconded from their field near Mountain Drive.

"Our CHP officers quickly hoofed it to the scene and helped the owner round up the woolly wanderers, guiding them safely back home to their pen," the post said. "We're happy to report the flock is back where they belong, and everyone is baaahck to their normal routine."

The CHP said it was "just another day in Santa Barbara -- where even traffic jams can be fluffy."