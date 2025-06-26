African serval on the loose in North Carolina

June 26 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said an African serval cat is on the loose in the Swansboro area after escaping from its owner's home.

The Swansboro Police Department said in a public notice that the serval resembles a small leopard, but it is domesticated and is not believed to be a danger to humans or pets.

"If you spot this serval, please do not attempt to approach or catch it yourself," the notice said.

Police urged anyone who catches a glimpse of the cat to contact Onslow County Animal Control.

"Your help is appreciated -- let's work together to reunite this pet with its family," police wrote.