African serval on the loose in North Carolina

June 26 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said an African serval cat is on the loose in the Swansboro area after escaping from its owner's home.
The Swansboro Police Department said in a public notice that the serval resembles a small leopard, but it is domesticated and is not believed to be a danger to humans or pets.
"If you spot this serval, please do not attempt to approach or catch it yourself," the notice said.
Police urged anyone who catches a glimpse of the cat to contact Onslow County Animal Control.
"Your help is appreciated -- let's work together to reunite this pet with its family," police wrote.