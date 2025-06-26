Trending
African serval on the loose in North Carolina

By Ben Hooper
The Swansboro Police Department in North Carolina said an African serval is on the loose in the area after escaping from its owner's home. File Photo by Ken Bohn/UPI
June 26 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said an African serval cat is on the loose in the Swansboro area after escaping from its owner's home.

The Swansboro Police Department said in a public notice that the serval resembles a small leopard, but it is domesticated and is not believed to be a danger to humans or pets.

"If you spot this serval, please do not attempt to approach or catch it yourself," the notice said.

Police urged anyone who catches a glimpse of the cat to contact Onslow County Animal Control.

"Your help is appreciated -- let's work together to reunite this pet with its family," police wrote.

