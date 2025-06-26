Spider monkey captured in office building break room

June 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico responded to the break room of an office building to wrangle an unusual trespasser -- a spider monkey.

Mexico's Attorney General for Environmental Protection, or PROFEPA, said firefighters and animal control officers in Juarez, Chihuahua, were called to an office building on a report of a spider monkey on the loose.

They arrived to find the simian running loose through a break room.

PROFEPA said the monkey showed signs of malnutrition but is now doing well in veterinary care. Officials said they will find an appropriate home for the animal.

Spider monkeys are considered a protected endangered species in Mexico and they are not legal to sell as pets.