Trending
Odd News
June 26, 2025 / 8:01 AM

Spider monkey captured in office building break room

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mexico responded to the break room of an office building to wrangle an unusual trespasser -- a spider monkey.

Mexico's Attorney General for Environmental Protection, or PROFEPA, said firefighters and animal control officers in Juarez, Chihuahua, were called to an office building on a report of a spider monkey on the loose.

They arrived to find the simian running loose through a break room.

PROFEPA said the monkey showed signs of malnutrition but is now doing well in veterinary care. Officials said they will find an appropriate home for the animal.

Spider monkeys are considered a protected endangered species in Mexico and they are not legal to sell as pets.

Read More

Latest Headlines

$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
Odd News // 17 hours ago
$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
June 25 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman rescued an unscratched lottery ticket from the trash and discovered it was an $80,000 winner.
Bears escape park enclosure, eat a week's supply of honey
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Bears escape park enclosure, eat a week's supply of honey
June 25 (UPI) -- A pair of European brown bears escaped from their enclosure at a British wildlife park and made their way to a food storage area, where they feasted on snacksincluding a week's worth of honey.
Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
June 25 (UPI) -- A hotel in China was ordered to halt its offered red panda wake-up call service, which brought red pandas into guests' rooms and allowed them to climb onto the beds.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
June 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California responded to an OfficeMax parking lot to rescue a kitten hiding in the engine compartment of a car.
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Trending Stories

$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
$80,000 lottery ticket rescued from the trash
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
Bears escape park enclosure, eat a week's supply of honey
Bears escape park enclosure, eat a week's supply of honey
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car

Follow Us