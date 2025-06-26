Maryland woman uses horoscope numbers to win $50,000 lottery prize

A Maryland woman used a set of numbers from her horoscope to win a $50,000 lottery prize.

The Laurel resident told Maryland Lottery officials her horoscope gave her the lucky numbers 25569, which she decided to use to play Pick 5.

"I had a hunch and followed it," the player said.

The ticket she purchased from Sandy Spring Exxon on Sandy Spring Road in Laurel turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The woman said she has plans for her winnings and doesn't intend to stop playing the lottery.

"Pay my bills and save. I want to be responsible with it," the winner said. "I'm manifesting $1 million. And you better believe I'll be back to claim a bigger prize!"