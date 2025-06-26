June 26 (UPI) -- A YouTuber who specializes in domino feats broke a Guinness World Record when she and her team assembled the world's tallest domino structure, measuring 33 feet and 2.74 inches tall.

Lily Hevesh, aka Hevesh5 on YouTube, assembled a team of domino-building experts at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.

Hevesh's team included Stephan Burton, Alex Huang, Brady Dolan, Michael Fantauzzo, Paul Nelson, Wim van Otterdijk, William Ford, Pim Vriens, Ivan Kramskoy and Marco Vorbusch.

The team spent five days assembling a domino tower measuring 33 feet and 2.74 inches tall, breaking the previous record of 32 feet, 10.8 inches.

The team celebrated by throwing a stuffed squirrel toy at the top of the tower and watching it collapse.