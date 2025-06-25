Trending
Odd News
June 25, 2025 / 10:20 AM

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California responded to an OfficeMax parking lot to rescue a kitten hiding in the engine compartment of a car.

The Alameda Police Department said on social media that its animal control officers were able to safely coax the kitten out of its hiding spot.

"That's not the kind of purr you want to hear under your vehicle's hood," the post said.

The kitten was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for fleas and is now in the care of the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.

"As temperatures drop or rise, animals may seek warmth or shelter under cars. Give your hood a few firm taps or honk your horn before starting the engine. The noise may startle the animal and alert you to their presence," the post said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
Odd News // 4 days ago
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman predicted a lottery jackpot was in her future just before winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Trending Stories

Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland

Follow Us