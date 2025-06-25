June 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California responded to an OfficeMax parking lot to rescue a kitten hiding in the engine compartment of a car.

The Alameda Police Department said on social media that its animal control officers were able to safely coax the kitten out of its hiding spot.

"That's not the kind of purr you want to hear under your vehicle's hood," the post said.

The kitten was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for fleas and is now in the care of the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.

"As temperatures drop or rise, animals may seek warmth or shelter under cars. Give your hood a few firm taps or honk your horn before starting the engine. The noise may startle the animal and alert you to their presence," the post said.