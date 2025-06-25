June 25 (UPI) -- A pair of European brown bears escaped from their enclosure at a British wildlife park and made their way to a food storage area, where they feasted on snacks including a week's worth of honey.

Wildwood Devon confirmed on social media that 5-year-old bears Mish and Lucy escaped from their enclosure due to "an operational error" that allowed the bruins to access a behind-the-scenes area used for food storage.

The park was closed as part of standard protocols and police were contacted, but zookeepers were able to "encourage both bears back into their enclosure without the need for any intervention," the post said.

The park said the bears "posed no threat to the public at any point, enjoyed a selection of snacks -- including a week's worth of honey -- before being safely returned to their enclosure by the expert keeper team within the hour."

Officials said both bears took long, food-induced naps upon returning to their habitat.