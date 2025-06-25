Trending
June 25, 2025 / 1:32 PM

Bears escape park enclosure, eat a week's supply of honey

By Ben Hooper
June 25 (UPI) -- A pair of European brown bears escaped from their enclosure at a British wildlife park and made their way to a food storage area, where they feasted on snacks including a week's worth of honey.

Wildwood Devon confirmed on social media that 5-year-old bears Mish and Lucy escaped from their enclosure due to "an operational error" that allowed the bruins to access a behind-the-scenes area used for food storage.

The park was closed as part of standard protocols and police were contacted, but zookeepers were able to "encourage both bears back into their enclosure without the need for any intervention," the post said.

The park said the bears "posed no threat to the public at any point, enjoyed a selection of snacks -- including a week's worth of honey -- before being safely returned to their enclosure by the expert keeper team within the hour."

Officials said both bears took long, food-induced naps upon returning to their habitat.

Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters
June 25 (UPI) -- A hotel in China was ordered to halt its offered red panda wake-up call service, which brought red pandas into guests' rooms and allowed them to climb onto the beds.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
June 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California responded to an OfficeMax parking lot to rescue a kitten hiding in the engine compartment of a car.
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 2 days ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

