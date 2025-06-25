Trending
Odd News
June 25, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Chinese hotel ordered to cease red panda wake-up call encounters

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
A hotel in China was ordered to cease offering a service where red pandas would be brought to guests' rooms in the morning for wake-up calls. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
A hotel in China was ordered to cease offering a service where red pandas would be brought to guests' rooms in the morning for wake-up calls. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- A hotel in China was ordered to halt its offered red panda wake-up call service, which brought red pandas into guests' rooms and allowed them to climb onto the beds.

The Chongqing Forestry Bureau ordered the Lehe Ledu Liangjiang Holiday Hotel to cease all activities that bring visitors into close contact with wild animals.

The hotel had gone viral for its red panda wake-up calls, which gave guests, including young children, hands-on encounters with red pandas in their rooms.

Hotel officials said there are four red pandas living at the facility, and they would take turns making the visits to guest rooms. How long they spent with guests depended on the animal's mood temperament on the day.

Red pandas are second-class protected animals in China and they are listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Sun Quanhui, a scientist from the World Animal Protection organization, said the red panda wake-up call service could be considered animal abuse, as red pandas are sensitive animals with stress responses that could endanger themselves or the humans in their presence.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car
June 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California responded to an OfficeMax parking lot to rescue a kitten hiding in the engine compartment of a car.
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench
June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.

Trending Stories

Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland

Follow Us