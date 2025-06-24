June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.

Fort Washington resident Jeffrey Herbert said the goat, which he dubbed Billy the GOAT, can often be seen squeezing between neighborhood fences in the early morning.

Herbert said animal control has responded multiple times, but officers haven't been able to get a hold of Billy.

"He can't be caught," Herbert told NBC Washington. "Somebody owns him. They need to come get him."

Maine State Police experienced the difficulty of wrangling loose goats earlier this month when 15 of the animals escaped from a trailer in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth. The goats were safely rounded up without any injuries to humans or animals.