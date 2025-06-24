At 3:55pm, SMFR was requested to assist Animal Control in rescuing a dog from a trench near a construction zone in Parker. With the help of @Fioreandsons Construction team, @dcsheriff Douglas County Animal Control, and multiple SMFR apparatuses, the dog was successfully rescued... pic.twitter.com/wPcsExWgAW— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 24, 2025

June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the dog was found to be trapped inside a trench near a construction site in Parker on Monday, and rescue crews called in help from Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.

"The dog was successfully rescued and taken to a nearby Veterinary Emergency Room for evaluation," South Metro Fire Rescue said on social media.

The dog, named Carl, was found to have gone missing from his foster home the previous day. Carl spent the night at a veterinary clinic while recovering from mild dehydration. The canine was not otherwise injured and was returned to his foster home with Big Dogs Huge Paws.