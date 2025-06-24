Trending
Odd News
June 24, 2025 / 1:35 PM

Firefighters, construction crews rescue dog from trench

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with animal control officers and construction crews to rescue a dog trapped in a deep trench.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the dog was found to be trapped inside a trench near a construction site in Parker on Monday, and rescue crews called in help from Douglas County Animal Control and construction crews with Fiore & Sons, Inc.

"The dog was successfully rescued and taken to a nearby Veterinary Emergency Room for evaluation," South Metro Fire Rescue said on social media.

The dog, named Carl, was found to have gone missing from his foster home the previous day. Carl spent the night at a veterinary clinic while recovering from mild dehydration. The canine was not otherwise injured and was returned to his foster home with Big Dogs Huge Paws.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake
June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge
June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman predicted a lottery jackpot was in her future just before winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
Odd News // 4 days ago
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
June 20 (UPI) -- British transport company Megabus shared some of the most unusual pieces of lost property left behind on its buses, including hay bales, a frozen turkey, a cooking wok and false teeth.

Trending Stories

Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Severe weather drops mysterious dome on Indianapolis road
Severe weather drops mysterious dome on Indianapolis road
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool

Follow Us