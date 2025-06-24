Trending
Odd News
June 24, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck

By Ben Hooper
A trail camera on private property in Hillman, Mich., captured this photo of a black bear with a lid stuck on its neck. Photo provided by private resident
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said state wildlife biologists in Montmorency County had been aware of the bear's predicament since it was first recorded by a trail camera in 2023, but they were unable to pinpoint the animal's location for long enough to launch a rescue operation until a Hillman resident's camera photographed the animal earlier this month.

Biologists set a live capture trap on the property and the bear was soon ensnared.

"It isn't known exactly where or how the male bear got its head stuck in a 5-inch hole in the lid," the DNR said in a news release. "The blue plastic lid is similar to those that fit 55-gallon drums used by hunters to bait bear and by landowners to store materials that can attract bears, such as chicken feed."

The DNR reminded residents that while bear-baiting is legal in the state, the containers are required to have holes no larger than 1 inch in diameter.

The bear had scarring and an abscess around its neck area, but was found to be otherwise healthy. It was released at the scene after recovering from anesthesia.

Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman predicted a lottery jackpot was in her future just before winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
June 20 (UPI) -- British transport company Megabus shared some of the most unusual pieces of lost property left behind on its buses, including hay bales, a frozen turkey, a cooking wok and false teeth.
Escaped wallaby caught on camera, continues to evade capture
Odd News // 4 days ago
Escaped wallaby caught on camera, continues to evade capture
June 20 (UPI) -- The central New York zoo where a wallaby escaped during the weekend said the marsupial was caught on camera by a thermal drone, but managed to evade capture.
World's largest cheese tasting held in Colombia
Odd News // 4 days ago
World's largest cheese tasting held in Colombia
June 19 (UPI) -- A Colombian dairy company celebrated its 80th anniversary by gathering 1,185 people to participate in the world's largest cheese tasting event.
Loose chicken rescued from Buffalo Wild Wings in Iowa
Odd News // 4 days ago
Loose chicken rescued from Buffalo Wild Wings in Iowa
June 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a Buffalo Wild Wings eatery in Iowa to wrangle an unusual visitor: a live chicken.

