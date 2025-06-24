Trending
Odd News
June 24, 2025 / 12:41 PM

Bears break into California cabin, raid the fridge

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.

The security camera footage, recorded at a cabin in the Tahoe Keys, shows the bears enter through the front door and make a beeline for the kitchen.

The mother bear and cub opened the refrigerator and spent several minutes rummaging through the contents and working to pry open containers.

The cabin was unoccupied at the time of the bear burglary.

Bears in the area have been known to pull off similar heists in the past -- Scott Cloutier shared video last year showing the bear wandering inside his South Lake Tahoe cabin and raiding the fridge for a bottle of jelly.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
Odd News // 43 minutes ago
Loose goat evades capture for weeks in Maryland
June 24 (UPI) -- A goat on the loose in a Maryland town has been feasting on residents' lawns and dodging capture attempts for several weeks.
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan DNR rescues bear with lid around its neck
June 24 (UPI) -- Wildlife biologists in Michigan were able to rescue a black bear seen wandering for two years with a plastic lid stuck around its neck.
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize
June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman predicted a lottery jackpot was in her future just before winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey
June 20 (UPI) -- British transport company Megabus shared some of the most unusual pieces of lost property left behind on its buses, including hay bales, a frozen turkey, a cooking wok and false teeth.
Escaped wallaby caught on camera, continues to evade capture
Odd News // 4 days ago
Escaped wallaby caught on camera, continues to evade capture
June 20 (UPI) -- The central New York zoo where a wallaby escaped during the weekend said the marsupial was caught on camera by a thermal drone, but managed to evade capture.
World's largest cheese tasting held in Colombia
Odd News // 4 days ago
World's largest cheese tasting held in Colombia
June 19 (UPI) -- A Colombian dairy company celebrated its 80th anniversary by gathering 1,185 people to participate in the world's largest cheese tasting event.

Trending Stories

Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
Rescue seeking forever home for parrot with 'rated R' vocabulary
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins
Severe weather drops mysterious dome on Indianapolis road
Severe weather drops mysterious dome on Indianapolis road
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool
Florida man wakes to find alligator swimming in pool

Follow Us