June 24 (UPI) -- A mother bear and cub were caught on security camera breaking into a California cabin and raiding the fridge.

The security camera footage, recorded at a cabin in the Tahoe Keys, shows the bears enter through the front door and make a beeline for the kitchen.

The mother bear and cub opened the refrigerator and spent several minutes rummaging through the contents and working to pry open containers.

The cabin was unoccupied at the time of the bear burglary.

Bears in the area have been known to pull off similar heists in the past -- Scott Cloutier shared video last year showing the bear wandering inside his South Lake Tahoe cabin and raiding the fridge for a bottle of jelly.