Diver recovers lost diamond ring from Texas lake

June 24 (UPI) -- A professional diver plunged into a Texas lake and was able to recover a diamond ring lost by a woman who went out on the water.

JackO'Lynn Page said she and her son's baseball team were visiting the Sandy Beach area of Possum Kingdom when she realized her diamond wedding ring, which dates back to 1910, had fallen into Possum Kingdom Lake.

The baseball team searched the area with their parents and grandparents, but couldn't find the missing jewelry.

Page enlisted the help of Ryan Prigmore of Blue Diver Search and Recovery.

Prigmore said high winds caused rough waters, making the search difficult.

He called off the hunt after a few hours, but returned the next day to search under calmer conditions.

By the time evening arrived, Prigmore had sent Page a photo of her recovered ring.

"I had been preparing myself for the last few days that it was lost, and I wouldn't see it again. My ring is so special to me and I had no idea how I'd get over this. I'm over the moon knowing it's coming home to me," Page wrote on social media.