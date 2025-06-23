June 23 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island animal rescue group is seeking a new home for a 20-year-old parrot with a vocabulary politely described as "rated R."

The Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River said on social media that the bird, named Hendrix, came from a home where he was not being fed proper food, so he's "mostly naked" as a result of malnutrition.

Hendrix's feathers are slowly growing back after being put on a healthier diet, but the post warned the parrot has one other issue: "If you adopt Hendrix, you're basically adopting Samuel L. Jackson."

The rescue explained Hendrix's vocabulary is largely made up of curse words and slurs.

"Sometimes when you give him something he'll say, 'Thank you.' If you call him a pretty bird, he'll say, 'Thank you.' He'll say, 'Good morning, baby.' That's as far as the niceties go," Chantelle Rogers, an administrative assistant at Forever Paws, told WJAR-TV. "The rest of it is slurs, cusses, things I can't repeat on camera."

The social media post was emphatic in its disclaimer.

"This bird is rated R, parental advisory required, a real sour patch kid if one side was sugar and the other side was arsenic," officials wrote.

Despite the potty-mouthed parrot's ill manners, the rescue has already received over 50 adoption applications and is now in the process of choosing his new forever home.