Brother's advice earns N.C. man a $100,000 lottery prize

June 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said some advice from his brother led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Hickory resident Patrick Kelly told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he doesn't normally buy scratch-off tickets, but his brother convinced him to try his luck on a $20 ticket.

"He recommended I buy that one," Kelly said.

He selected a 100X The Cash ticket from the Raceway on U.S. 321 in Hickory and discovered he was a $100,000 winner.

"I was dumbfounded," Kelly recalled of the moment he discovered the prize amount.

Kelly said his brother was equally excited for him.

"We hugged it out," he said. "It was a good feeling."

Kelly said his winnings will go toward paying off his student loans and investing for the future.