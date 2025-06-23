June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida man woke up to discover a trespassing alligator had gotten into his yard and was beating the summer heat with a dip in his pool.

Edward McClamma of Ponta Vedra Beach woke up Sunday morning to find the large alligator crawling across the bottom of his pool.

McClamma captured photos and video as the gator eventually made its way to the pool's entry steps.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent a trapper to the home and the reptile was fished out of the water.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina responded to a similar situation in late May when a baby alligator was found swimming in a community pool. The sheriff's office said on social media that the gator was relocated "to a more appropriate swimming spot" in a nearby waterway.