June 23, 2025 / 12:33 PM

New York graduating class features 15 sets of twins

By Ben Hooper
June 23 (UPI) -- Attendees at a high school graduation on New York's Long Island were left seeing double when 15 sets of twins walked across the stage to accept their diplomas.

The Class of 2025 at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School walked across the graduation stage Saturday, and among them were 15 sets of twins.

Some of the students said they didn't even notice the unusually high number of twins until some mothers started noticing.

"We are friends with a lot of them, but we never counted until our mom and a few of the other twin moms took a count," twin Chloe Manzo told Greater Long Island. "We were like, 'What?'"

Principal Heather Dvorak said the school previously saw nine sets of twins and one set of triplets graduate together in 2014.

"Each class has their own unique culture and vibe," Dvorak told Newsday. "This year, I knew coming in that they we're gonna be very unified."

All 15 sets of twins in the Class of 2025 are fraternal, not identical, so teachers have been spared the possibility of mistaken identity.

"Most, if not all, have been in the district since kindergarten," Timothy Lamb, the school's assistant principal, told Today.com. "Many met as infants because the parents joined a 'parents of twins' group. They're all very friendly with each other. They're all close. It's like they have a little clique."

