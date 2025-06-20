Trending
June 20, 2025 / 4:12 PM

North Carolina woman predicts $200,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
A North Carolina woman told her husband lottery luck was in their future just before they scored a $200,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman predicted a lottery jackpot was in her future just before winning $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Hubert resident Sylvia Wells told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she voiced her prediction to her husband just before they bought a pair of scratch-off tickets from the Handy Mart on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

"We bought his favorite ticket and my favorite ticket," she said.

Her husband's selection, a Diamond 10X ticket, turned out to be a $200,000 winner.

"I was like, 'I told you we were going to do it,'" Wells recalled saying. "We did it."

Wells said the winnings will go toward buying some land.

