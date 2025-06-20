Trending
June 20, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Escaped wallaby caught on camera, continues to evade capture

By Ben Hooper
June 20 (UPI) -- The central New York zoo where a wallaby escaped during the weekend said the marsupial was caught on camera by a thermal drone, but managed to evade capture.

The wallaby, named Mac, escaped Sunday from G&G Animals in Oswego, sparking a days-long search for the animal.

Dan Oostdyk, owner of G&G Animals, said a thermal drone located Mac about a half mile from the zoo Wednesday night, but she stayed one hop ahead of her would-be captors.

"Within the three hours of trying to catch her, she really didn't go anywhere," he told Syracuse.com. "She just went far enough that she kept avoiding us."

The zoo said on social media that capture efforts have been temporarily suspended to avoid causing Mac too much stress.

"The current plan is not working because of the mass amount of space. In the meantime, she is very much enjoying eating the grass," the post said.

A follow-up post said officials are planning to resume capture efforts Friday night.

