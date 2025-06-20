Items left on British buses include bales of hay, a frozen turkey

June 20 (UPI) -- British transport company Megabus is sharing some of the most unusual pieces of lost property left behind on its buses, including hay bales, a frozen turkey, a cooking wok and false teeth.

The bus operator said items found left behind on buses in May included a Winnie the Pooh stuffed toy, a jar of honey, a guitar, a Radiohead vinyl record, insulin, an electric razor, a Neil Diamond CD, a single shoe and a collection of historic coins and stamps.

The company said some of the more unusual items left on buses in years past included three bales of hay, family tree documents, a frozen turkey, false teeth, a cooking wok and multiple lone shoes and socks.

Megabus said about 95% of lost and found items are eventually returned to their owners, and those that go unclaimed after 28 days are usually donated to charity.

Anyone who loses an item on a Megabus vehicle is encouraged to report their lost property on the company's website.