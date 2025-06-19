Diaper-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Texas

June 19 (UPI) -- A baby spider monkey wearing a diaper was captured after running loose through a San Antonio neighborhood.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said the spider monkey, estimated to be about 6 months old, was reported running through the Northwest Crossing neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find the young primate sitting in the street and wearing a heavily soiled diaper.

ACS was able to safely capture the monkey and is working with Primarily Primates to give the baby animal specialized care.

The monkey's owner was identified and cited for having a prohibited animal in the city, allowing an animal to wander freely, failing to produce evidence of the animal having a rabies vaccine and failing to have the animal microchipped.

Spider monkeys, native to southern Mexico, Central and South America, are considered exotic animals and are not allowed as pets in San Antonio.