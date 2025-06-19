Maryland man's lottery strategy earns him a $100,000 prize

June 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said sticking to his strategy of always buying scratch-off lottery tickets in pairs led to his winning a $100,000 prize.

The Washington County man told Maryland Lottery officials he considered abandoning his usual technique when a $50 $5,000,000 Fortune scratch-off caught his eye at Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown.

"The most I usually spend on a scratch-off is $20, but I decided to splurge," he said. "The problem is that I always, always, always buy two of the same game. Every time."

The man told lottery officials he decided to stick with his strategy and visited the store with $100 in his pocket.

"I'd been thinking about it for a couple of days, so I was ready," he said.

The player won his money back on his first ticket, but the real surprise came while scratching off the second.

"I kept uncovering $5,000 matches. There were so many of them. They just kept adding up," he said.

The ticket ended up winning a total $100,000.

"Any financial questions I had about my retirement were answered, with enough left over to share," the winner said.