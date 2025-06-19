June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in a North Carolina county said two sheep remain on the lam after 10 of the animals were found wandering loose.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office's Animal Resources Center said officers responded to a report of animals wandering loose near the Haw River in Pittsboro and discovered a flock of 10 roaming sheep.

ARC personnel rounded up eight of the sheep, but two of the animals fled and remain on the loose.

The sheriff's office said the owner of the sheep has not yet come forward to claim the animals.