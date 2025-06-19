June 19 (UPI) -- Severe weather that swept through Indianapolis left something unusual in its wake: a mysterious dome-shaped object.

Residents in the area of 19th Street and North Pasadena Street said the dome was spotted in the road after a storm swept through the area.

The strange structure drew crowds of onlookers Wednesday.

"Our sidewalk out here has become a tourist attraction," resident Sandy Jones told WRTV.

Some neighbors suggested the object could be a "radome," a structure designed to protect satellite antennae and other delicate equipment from weather.

An employee at V2X Technology, located near Pasadena Street at the site formerly occupied by Raytheon, said the object appeared to be a radome from the business, but officials were at a loss to explain how the weather managed to carry it all the way to the neighboring road.

Neighbors said the dome was removed Wednesday night.