Trending
Odd News
June 19, 2025 / 1:00 PM

Severe weather drops mysterious dome on Indianapolis road

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 19 (UPI) -- Severe weather that swept through Indianapolis left something unusual in its wake: a mysterious dome-shaped object.

Residents in the area of 19th Street and North Pasadena Street said the dome was spotted in the road after a storm swept through the area.

The strange structure drew crowds of onlookers Wednesday.

"Our sidewalk out here has become a tourist attraction," resident Sandy Jones told WRTV.

Some neighbors suggested the object could be a "radome," a structure designed to protect satellite antennae and other delicate equipment from weather.

An employee at V2X Technology, located near Pasadena Street at the site formerly occupied by Raytheon, said the object appeared to be a radome from the business, but officials were at a loss to explain how the weather managed to carry it all the way to the neighboring road.

Neighbors said the dome was removed Wednesday night.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Great blue heron found entangled in fishing line in Michigan lake
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Great blue heron found entangled in fishing line in Michigan lake
June 19 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team in Michigan was dispatched to a marshy area of a lake to free a great blue heron entangled in fishing line.
Eight escaped sheep rounded up in N.C., two remain on the loose
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Eight escaped sheep rounded up in N.C., two remain on the loose
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in a North Carolina county said two sheep remain on the lam after 10 of the animals were found wandering loose.
Diaper-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Texas
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Diaper-wearing spider monkey found wandering loose in Texas
June 19 (UPI) -- A baby spider monkey wearing a diaper was captured after running loose through a San Antonio neighborhood.
Brother's luck inspires Arkansas man's $350,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Brother's luck inspires Arkansas man's $350,000 lottery prize
June 18 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man said his brother's recent lottery luck -- and a chance encounter with his favorite color -- led to his winning a $350,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
Odd News // 22 hours ago
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
June 18 (UPI) -- A mongoose that escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man was safely captured after paying a visit to a local pub.
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
June 18 (UPI) -- Workers from the Pittsburgh International Airport's maintenance department spent hours searching for -- and eventually finding -- a diamond that fell from a traveler's ring on the baggage carousel.
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
June 18 (UPI) -- A musician from Trinidad and Tobago broke a Guinness World Record by playing steelpan for 31 consecutive hours.
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
June 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Connecticut who responded to a report of "an animal crying in the woods" ended up rescuing a baby raccoon wedged in the crack of a tree.
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
June 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he was cleaning out his car when he found a forgotten Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
June 17 (UPI) -- A ring-tailed lemur living at a zoo in Scotland was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 39.

Trending Stories

New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree

Follow Us