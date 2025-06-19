June 19 (UPI) -- A Colombian dairy company celebrated its 80th anniversary by gathering 1,185 people to participate in the world's largest cheese tasting event.

Guinness World Records confirmed Alpina Productos Alimenticios S.A.S BIC earned the record for the world's largest cheese tasting event when 1,185 people sampled dairy delicacies in Sopó, Cundinamarca.

The company took the record from Australia's Kangaroo Valley Agricultural & Horticultural Association, which gathered 1,000 people for a cheese tasting in 2019.

Guinness World Records rules required all participants to sample three varieties of cheese. The cheeses chosen for the event were Gruyere, Sopó and Argovia.

"This event not only celebrates the art of cheese tasting, but it also highlights Alpina's dedication to excellence in the dairy industry," Guinness World Records Adjudicator Natalia Ramirez said. "Congratulations to all participants for making this historic milestone possible!"