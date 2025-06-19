Trending
June 19, 2025 / 3:31 PM

Loose chicken rescued from Buffalo Wild Wings in Iowa

By Ben Hooper
June 19 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers were called to a Buffalo Wild Wings eatery in Iowa to wrangle an unusual visitor: a live chicken.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa shared a photo on social media showing a chicken at the front door of the Buffalo Wild Wings on Southeast 14th in Des Moines.

"What the cluck?" officials wrote. "Talk about a chicken on the wrong side of the road!"

The "poor, confused hen" was collected by an ARL Animal Services officer.

"Interested in adding to your flock? While this hen isn't currently available for adoption, we have many others who are," officials wrote.

