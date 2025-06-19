June 19 (UPI) -- A search and rescue team in Michigan was dispatched to a marshy area of a lake to free a great blue heron entangled in fishing line.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team, which includes personnel from multiple agencies, responded to Lake Louise in Brandon Township around 8:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a crane in distress.

They arrived to find the bird was actually a great blue heron and was entangled in fishing line.

"There is no way the bird was going to get out of there," Lt. Brian Burwell said in a news release. "The fishing line was wrapped multiple times around its wings and there was no way it was getting loose. I'm sure the bird would have died there."

Oakland County Animal Control officers waded out into the water and placed a towel over the heron's head to keep it calm while they cut it free from the fishing line.

The heron did not appear to be injured and was released back into the wild at the scene.