June 18 (UPI) -- A musician from Trinidad and Tobago broke a Guinness World Record by playing steelpan for 31 consecutive hours.

Joshua Regrello, 28, started playing steelpan, also known as a steel drum, at a young age.

"I have been playing steelpan since I was five years old. My father founded a well-known Trinbagonian steelband, so I grew up surrounded by music," he told Guinness World Records. "Their rehearsals often went late into the night, and I was always there, soaking it in. Steelpan was not just something I picked up, it was something I was born into. In many ways, it chose me."

Regrello, who is now a full-time musician and online content creator, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing steelpan/steel drums by playing for 31 hours straight.

He said the original plan was to end the attempt at 30 hours.

"As we were approaching the 30th hour, my stage manager, Gabrielle Le Gendre-Chandler, pointed out that the stage timer was actually set to 31 hours," Regrello said. "That detail changed everything. The adrenaline was already pumping, the crowd was alive, and with so much support around me, I decided to push through for that final hour. Ending on 31 felt right, not because I had to, but because at that moment I knew I could."