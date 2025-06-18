Trending
Odd News
June 18, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 18 (UPI) -- A musician from Trinidad and Tobago broke a Guinness World Record by playing steelpan for 31 consecutive hours.

Joshua Regrello, 28, started playing steelpan, also known as a steel drum, at a young age.

"I have been playing steelpan since I was five years old. My father founded a well-known Trinbagonian steelband, so I grew up surrounded by music," he told Guinness World Records. "Their rehearsals often went late into the night, and I was always there, soaking it in. Steelpan was not just something I picked up, it was something I was born into. In many ways, it chose me."

Regrello, who is now a full-time musician and online content creator, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing steelpan/steel drums by playing for 31 hours straight.

He said the original plan was to end the attempt at 30 hours.

"As we were approaching the 30th hour, my stage manager, Gabrielle Le Gendre-Chandler, pointed out that the stage timer was actually set to 31 hours," Regrello said. "That detail changed everything. The adrenaline was already pumping, the crowd was alive, and with so much support around me, I decided to push through for that final hour. Ending on 31 felt right, not because I had to, but because at that moment I knew I could."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
June 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Connecticut who responded to a report of "an animal crying in the woods" ended up rescuing a baby raccoon wedged in the crack of a tree.
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
June 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he was cleaning out his car when he found a forgotten Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
June 17 (UPI) -- A ring-tailed lemur living at a zoo in Scotland was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 39.
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
Odd News // 22 hours ago
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
June 17 (UPI) -- A New York zoo is asking for the public's help to locate a wallaby that escaped from the property.
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
June 17 (UPI) -- Police were called to a motel in Virginia where witnesses reported seeing an alligator lurking outside of a guest's room.
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma conducted an "unusual rescue" when a deer was found struggling in a tank at a wastewater treatment plant.
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
Odd News // 1 day ago
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
June 16 (UPI) -- Summer is finally here, and humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warm weather -- snakes are slithering out of their dens in search of food, mates and, in some cases, mischief.
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
June 16 (UPI) -- A yellow mongoose escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man and was spotted in a city 15 miles away.
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
June 16 (UPI) -- A 21-pound lobster estimated to be 110 years old was released back into the open sea by a New York seafood restaurant.
15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
Odd News // 2 days ago
15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
June 16 (UPI) -- State troopers in Maine responded to a highway where 15 goats escaped from a trailer and wandered into traffic in both directions.

Trending Stories

New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39

Follow Us