Trending
Odd News
June 18, 2025 / 4:10 PM

Brother's luck inspires Arkansas man's $350,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
An Arkansas man said his brother's recent lottery jackpot led to his buying a ticket that earned him $350,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An Arkansas man said his brother's recent lottery jackpot led to his buying a ticket that earned him $350,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man said his brother's recent lottery luck -- and a chance encounter with his favorite color -- led to his winning a $350,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Drew County resident T. Austin told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he stopped for gas at the Walmart Supercenter in Monticello and, inspired by his brother's recent large lottery prize, decided to buy a ticket of his own.

"I don't even really play that often," Austin said. "I was just thinking, 'It might be my time.'"

Austin selected a $350,000 Cash Payout, a $20 scratch-off ticket, because it was blue, his favorite color.

He scratched the ticket off while still inside the store and uncovered a $350,000 prize.

"No way," Austin recalled thinking. "I'm glad I picked the right one!"

Austin said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a parcel of land and raise animals.

He said his father, inspired by his sons' luck, is now chasing a lottery jackpot of his own.

"I wish him luck," Austin said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
Odd News // 2 hours ago
British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away
June 18 (UPI) -- A mongoose that escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man was safely captured after paying a visit to a local pub.
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
June 18 (UPI) -- Workers from the Pittsburgh International Airport's maintenance department spent hours searching for -- and eventually finding -- a diamond that fell from a traveler's ring on the baggage carousel.
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
June 18 (UPI) -- A musician from Trinidad and Tobago broke a Guinness World Record by playing steelpan for 31 consecutive hours.
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
June 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Connecticut who responded to a report of "an animal crying in the woods" ended up rescuing a baby raccoon wedged in the crack of a tree.
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
June 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he was cleaning out his car when he found a forgotten Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
June 17 (UPI) -- A ring-tailed lemur living at a zoo in Scotland was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 39.
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
June 17 (UPI) -- A New York zoo is asking for the public's help to locate a wallaby that escaped from the property.
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
June 17 (UPI) -- Police were called to a motel in Virginia where witnesses reported seeing an alligator lurking outside of a guest's room.
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma conducted an "unusual rescue" when a deer was found struggling in a tank at a wastewater treatment plant.
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
Odd News // 2 days ago
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
June 16 (UPI) -- Summer is finally here, and humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warm weather -- snakes are slithering out of their dens in search of food, mates and, in some cases, mischief.

Trending Stories

New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight

Follow Us