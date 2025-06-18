Brother's luck inspires Arkansas man's $350,000 lottery prize

June 18 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man said his brother's recent lottery luck -- and a chance encounter with his favorite color -- led to his winning a $350,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Drew County resident T. Austin told Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials he stopped for gas at the Walmart Supercenter in Monticello and, inspired by his brother's recent large lottery prize, decided to buy a ticket of his own.

"I don't even really play that often," Austin said. "I was just thinking, 'It might be my time.'"

Austin selected a $350,000 Cash Payout, a $20 scratch-off ticket, because it was blue, his favorite color.

He scratched the ticket off while still inside the store and uncovered a $350,000 prize.

"No way," Austin recalled thinking. "I'm glad I picked the right one!"

Austin said he plans to use some of his winnings to buy a parcel of land and raise animals.

He said his father, inspired by his sons' luck, is now chasing a lottery jackpot of his own.

"I wish him luck," Austin said.