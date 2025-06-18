June 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Connecticut who responded to a report of "an animal crying in the woods" ended up rescuing a baby raccoon wedged in the crack of a tree.

The Bethel Police Department said on social media that an animal control officer, assisted by three police officers, responded to the wooded area and were "expecting the unexpected."

"They found a baby raccoon stuck in the crack of a tree, looking like it had made one very poor life decision," the post said.

Officials wrote the baby raccoon was doing "more squeaking than a toddler on a sugar rush," but was successfully freed from the tree without injuries.