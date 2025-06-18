Trending
Odd News
June 18, 2025 / 2:51 PM

British zoo's missing mongoose turns up at pub 15 miles away

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 18 (UPI) -- A mongoose that escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man was safely captured after paying a visit to a local pub.

The Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh said the yellow mongoose, named Gef, escaped last week by burrowing out of his enclosure and was on the loose for several days before turning up at the Heron and Brearley brewery in Douglas, about 15 miles from the zoo.

Gef, who was born in September, is now back at the zoo and will be in quarantine for a short time before rejoining his family.

Zoo officials said they suspect Gef may have escaped to search for a mate.

The zoo said it is in the process of finding Gef a new home at another zoo where he can join a breeding program.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Pittsburgh airport workers find diamond that fell from traveler's ring
June 18 (UPI) -- Workers from the Pittsburgh International Airport's maintenance department spent hours searching for -- and eventually finding -- a diamond that fell from a traveler's ring on the baggage carousel.
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Trinidad and Tobago musician plays steelpan for 31 hours straight
June 18 (UPI) -- A musician from Trinidad and Tobago broke a Guinness World Record by playing steelpan for 31 consecutive hours.
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Baby raccoon rescued after getting stuck in tree
June 18 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Connecticut who responded to a report of "an animal crying in the woods" ended up rescuing a baby raccoon wedged in the crack of a tree.
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
June 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he was cleaning out his car when he found a forgotten Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
June 17 (UPI) -- A ring-tailed lemur living at a zoo in Scotland was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 39.
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
June 17 (UPI) -- A New York zoo is asking for the public's help to locate a wallaby that escaped from the property.
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
Odd News // 1 day ago
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
June 17 (UPI) -- Police were called to a motel in Virginia where witnesses reported seeing an alligator lurking outside of a guest's room.
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma conducted an "unusual rescue" when a deer was found struggling in a tank at a wastewater treatment plant.
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
Odd News // 1 day ago
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
June 16 (UPI) -- Summer is finally here, and humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warm weather -- snakes are slithering out of their dens in search of food, mates and, in some cases, mischief.
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
June 16 (UPI) -- A yellow mongoose escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man and was spotted in a city 15 miles away.

Trending Stories

New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California

Follow Us