June 18 (UPI) -- A mongoose that escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man was safely captured after paying a visit to a local pub.

The Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh said the yellow mongoose, named Gef, escaped last week by burrowing out of his enclosure and was on the loose for several days before turning up at the Heron and Brearley brewery in Douglas, about 15 miles from the zoo.

Gef, who was born in September, is now back at the zoo and will be in quarantine for a short time before rejoining his family.

Zoo officials said they suspect Gef may have escaped to search for a mate.

The zoo said it is in the process of finding Gef a new home at another zoo where he can join a breeding program.