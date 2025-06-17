Trending
June 17, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant

By Ben Hooper
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma conducted an "unusual rescue" when a deer was found struggling in a tank at a wastewater treatment plant.

The Owasso Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded to the local wastewater plant on a report of an animal in distress.

The animal, a baby deer, was trapped in the tank.

"Our crews were on scene to rescue this slippery little guy from the tank," firefighters wrote.

The post said the deer is now "safe, soggy and headed back to dry land."

"Just another day where we deerly love our job," the post quipped.

