Man cleaning out his car finds Powerball ticket worth $50,000

June 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said he was cleaning out his car when he found a forgotten Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

The Philadelphia man, who frequently travels for work as an engineer, told Maryland Lottery officials he bought the ticket June 4 from Woodlawn Mart on Woodlawn Drive in Baltimore County.

The man said he was cleaning out his car more than a week later when he rediscovered the forgotten ticket and found out it was a $50,000 winner.

"I was ecstatic when I realized I won," he said. "I hope this is the first of many wins."

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and boosting his savings.