June 17, 2025 / 4:06 PM

Lemur at Scottish zoo named the world's oldest at 39

By Ben Hooper
June 17 (UPI) -- A ring-tailed lemur living at a zoo in Scotland was officially named the oldest in the world by Guinness World Records at the age of 39.

The lemur at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian was officially certified as the oldest living lemur in captivity this week.

The primate, named Stumpy as a result of his slightly shortened tail, was born in June 1986 in Surrey, England, and has lived at Five Sisters Zoo since 2005.

"Stumpy's birthday is a big event. He celebrates with his sons and enjoys a bit of birthday cake made from special primate pellet," Gemma Varley, senior animal keeper at the zoo, told Guinness World Records.

Stumpy has fathered 11 lemurs, and has 25 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Lemurs in captivity typically live 20-25 years, officials said.

"While he does have some arthritis, he has been blessed with good health. He does need some extra care, such as daily medications for his arthritis, weekly weigh-ins and his scent glands often overgrow, but he allows us to trim these voluntarily through positive-reinforcement training," Varley said.

