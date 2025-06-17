June 17 (UPI) -- Police were called to a motel in Virginia where witnesses reported seeing an alligator lurking outside of a guest's room.

The Fairfax County Police Department said officers responded to the Budget Host Travelers Motel in Alexandria on a report of an animal sighting, and they arrived to find there was indeed an estimated 6-foot alligator outside of a motel room.

Animal Protection Police were summoned to the scene to assist with the situation.

Police learned the gator had escaped from its owner while being transported from New York to a North Carolina zoo.

Virginia law prohibits the possession of alligators and similar exotic animals, so once the reptile was recaptured, police escorted the animal and its owner out of Fairfax County.