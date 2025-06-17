June 17 (UPI) -- A New York zoo is asking for the public's help to locate a wallaby that escaped from the property.

Grace and Glory Animals, an animal education zoo in Oswego, said the wallaby, named Mac, escaped just prior to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"We believe she has stayed close but is hiding," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Officials said they are using thermal imaging drones to search for the Australian marsupial, but they have not yet been able to pinpoint Mac's location, despite sightings in the area.

The zoo said in a follow-up post that Mac is not dangerous, but is skittish and would likely flee if approached by a stranger.

Anyone who spots the wallaby is being asked to keep a safe distance and contact the zoo to report Mac's location.

Officials said Mac does not have a fear of cars, so drivers in the area are being asked to use extra caution on local roads.