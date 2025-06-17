Trending
June 17, 2025 / 2:10 PM

New York zoo on the hunt for escaped wallaby

By Ben Hooper
June 17 (UPI) -- A New York zoo is asking for the public's help to locate a wallaby that escaped from the property.

Grace and Glory Animals, an animal education zoo in Oswego, said the wallaby, named Mac, escaped just prior to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"We believe she has stayed close but is hiding," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Officials said they are using thermal imaging drones to search for the Australian marsupial, but they have not yet been able to pinpoint Mac's location, despite sightings in the area.

The zoo said in a follow-up post that Mac is not dangerous, but is skittish and would likely flee if approached by a stranger.

Anyone who spots the wallaby is being asked to keep a safe distance and contact the zoo to report Mac's location.

Officials said Mac does not have a fear of cars, so drivers in the area are being asked to use extra caution on local roads.

6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
Odd News // 3 hours ago
6-foot alligator found lurking outside Virginia motel room
June 17 (UPI) -- Police were called to a motel in Virginia where witnesses reported seeing an alligator lurking outside of a guest's room.
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer rescued from tank at Oklahoma wastewater plant
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oklahoma conducted an "unusual rescue" when a deer was found struggling in a tank at a wastewater treatment plant.
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions
June 16 (UPI) -- Summer is finally here, and humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warm weather -- snakes are slithering out of their dens in search of food, mates and, in some cases, mischief.
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home
June 16 (UPI) -- A yellow mongoose escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man and was spotted in a city 15 miles away.
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York restaurant returns 110-year-old lobster to the sea
June 16 (UPI) -- A 21-pound lobster estimated to be 110 years old was released back into the open sea by a New York seafood restaurant.
15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
Odd News // 1 day ago
15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
June 16 (UPI) -- State troopers in Maine responded to a highway where 15 goats escaped from a trailer and wandered into traffic in both directions.
Pedro Pascal look-alike contest winner gets $50, free burritos
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pedro Pascal look-alike contest winner gets $50, free burritos
June 16 (UPI) -- A Mexican restaurant in New York held a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest, drawing nearly 30 participants to compete for the best impersonation of the "Mandalorian" and "Last of Us" star.
Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win
June 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize.
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
Odd News // 4 days ago
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
June 13 (UPI) -- A fitness education group in California broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,423 people to play the playground game red light, green light.
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Odd News // 4 days ago
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
June 13 (UPI) -- A large black and white tegu lizard spotted on the loose in California was safely captured by employees at a public park.

