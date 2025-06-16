Trending
Odd News
June 16, 2025 / 4:08 PM

Slithering surprise: 5 shocking snake intrusions

By Ben Hooper
June 16 (UPI) -- Summer is finally here, and humans aren't the only ones enjoying the warm weather -- snakes are slithering out of their dens in search of food, mates and, in some cases, mischief.

Snakes, aka "danger noodles" or "nope ropes," are some of the most maligned and misunderstood members of the animal kingdom, but that doesn't mean they don't occasionally get into trouble and wind up in places humans would rather they stay away from.

Here are five times slithering surprises were found in unusual places.

A Missouri woman's car

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Eugene resident LeAnna Binkley was driving her son, Grady, to baseball practice in May when a black rat snake poked its head out from under the hood.

The snake was safely removed with help from Binkley's coworkers at a nearby school and the department said the incident should serve as a reminder to residents to periodically check under the hood for unwanted passengers.

A suburban Sydney mulch pile

Meanwhile, in the land down under, personnel from Reptile Relocation Sydney were called to David Stein's property on a report of a red-bellied black snake in a mulch pile -- and they ended up finding a total 102 of the venomous serpents in the yard.

Cory Kerewaro, owner of the reptile wrangling service, said five adult snakes and 97 newborns were safely relocated from the Horsley Park property.

A washing machine

Elsewhere in Australia, a snake handler from Hudson Snake Catching responded to a home in Maudsland, a suburb of Gold Coast in Queensland, on a report of a snake in a family's washing machine.

The snake was identified as a young eastern brown snake, the second most venomous snake in the world. The handler was able to capture and relocate the snake without any injuries to humans, reptiles or dirty clothes.

A banana shipment in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division said a conservation officer was summoned to the Manchester Market Basket store when employees found a small snake in a shipment of bananas.

The "unwanted hitchhiker" was identified as an ornate cat-eyed snake, a venomous species native to Ecuador. The slithering stowaway was given a new home by Rainforest Reptile Shows

A lawn mower

Troy Hovenden, also known as The Reptile Bloke, said he visited a New South Wales home where a resident had found an eastern brown snake coiled up inside his lawnmower.

Hovenden said he was able to identify the snake's species by the telltale yellow spots on the underside. He said the incident should serve as a reminder to New South Wales residents to keep an eye out for snakes.

