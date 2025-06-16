Trending
Odd News
June 16, 2025 / 11:17 AM

Pedro Pascal look-alike contest winner gets $50, free burritos

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 16 (UPI) -- A Mexican restaurant in New York held a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest, drawing nearly 30 participants to compete for the best impersonation of Mandalorian and Last of Us star.

Annisha Garcia, co-owner of Son Del North Mexican restaurant on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, said the contest was inspired by Pascal's 2023 comment that there was no good Mexican food in the city.

"We were like, 'There is, and we are here,'" Garcia told the New York Post.

The competition was won by Pedro No. 5, aka Brooklyn dad George Gountas.

Gountas, a lighting designer for Comedy Central's The Daily Show, was urged to compete by his wife, Jenny Gania.

"It started when the Game of Thrones came out the first time -- that's when we first heard it," Gania said. "Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this [contest], I was like, 'It's Father's Day. You have to go. It's going to be your Father's Day treat.' It's funny, because he's not on social media at all. But now he's going to be everywhere."

Gountas was awarded $50 and free burritos for a year from Son Del North.

Read More

Latest Headlines

15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
Odd News // 19 minutes ago
15 goats escaped trailer on Maine Turnpike
June 16 (UPI) -- State troopers in Maine responded to a highway where 15 goats escaped from a trailer and wandered into traffic in both directions.
Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win
Odd News // 2 days ago
Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win
June 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize.
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
Odd News // 2 days ago
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
June 13 (UPI) -- A fitness education group in California broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,423 people to play the playground game red light, green light.
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Odd News // 3 days ago
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
June 13 (UPI) -- A large black and white tegu lizard spotted on the loose in California was safely captured by employees at a public park.
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Odd News // 3 days ago
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
June 12 (UPI) -- A Chinese bank was ordered to stop its practice of enticing new customers by offering them free Labubu dolls.
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
June 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in a South Carolina coastal town were surprised to discover a shelled creature found wandering through a neighborhood was a non-native tortoise.
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
Odd News // 3 days ago
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
June 12 (UPI) -- Students at an Oregon middle school used recycled materials to design and build a prototype prosthetic for a dog with a spinal injury.
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
Odd News // 4 days ago
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
June 12 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a farm in British Columbia and went wandering through a city before being corralled.
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
Odd News // 4 days ago
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York man may have earned a Guinness World Record by playing golf for 36 consecutive hours.
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
June 11 (UPI) -- An Alberta man scored a lottery jackpot of more than $730,000, marking his fourth major lottery prize -- and his third since August 2024.

Trending Stories

World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city

Follow Us