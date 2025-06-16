June 16 (UPI) -- A Mexican restaurant in New York held a Pedro Pascal look-alike contest, drawing nearly 30 participants to compete for the best impersonation of Mandalorian and Last of Us star.

Annisha Garcia, co-owner of Son Del North Mexican restaurant on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, said the contest was inspired by Pascal's 2023 comment that there was no good Mexican food in the city.

"We were like, 'There is, and we are here,'" Garcia told the New York Post.

The competition was won by Pedro No. 5, aka Brooklyn dad George Gountas.

Gountas, a lighting designer for Comedy Central's The Daily Show, was urged to compete by his wife, Jenny Gania.

"It started when the Game of Thrones came out the first time -- that's when we first heard it," Gania said. "Then some kids started noting it, too, so I was like, when we saw this [contest], I was like, 'It's Father's Day. You have to go. It's going to be your Father's Day treat.' It's funny, because he's not on social media at all. But now he's going to be everywhere."

Gountas was awarded $50 and free burritos for a year from Son Del North.