June 16 (UPI) -- State troopers in Maine responded to a highway where 15 goats escaped from a trailer and wandered into traffic in both directions.

Maine State Police said on social media that personnel from Troop G responded when a trailer became detached from its towing vehicle in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth.

The trailer came to a rest in the median, where 15 goats escaped and wandered into traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

"Troopers quickly responded and coordinated efforts to corral the goats," the post said. "The investigation determined that the driver, operating a 2013 Toyota pickup truck towing a farm trailer, experienced a disconnection between the vehicle and trailer, leading to the incident. There were no significant injuries to the driver or the goats."

Southern Maine Towing, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, the Town of Cumberland, Cumberland Police Department Animal Control and Maine Turnpike Authority maintenance crews assisted with the goat roundup.