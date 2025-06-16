Wildlife park's escaped mongoose spotted 15 miles from home

June 16 (UPI) -- A yellow mongoose escaped from a wildlife park on Britain's Isle of Man and was spotted in a city 15 miles away.

The juvenile mongoose, named Gef, escaped from the Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh last week by burrowing out of the enclosure where the animals are housed.

Park Manager Kathleen Graham said officials have been searching the area around the park, but were surprised to receive a call saying Gef had been spotted about 15 miles away in the Douglas area.

Graham said Gef is one of two yellow mongoose pups born in September. Veterinarians were in the process of trying to capture the animals to determine their sex when Gef escaped.

The other mongoose was determined to be a female, and Graham said Gef is now believed to be a male on the hunt for a mate.

"We were initially surprised at how far he had gone. But they do travel quite far in the wild to find new territory and a mate," she told Isle of Man Today.

Graham said park officials are now hoping to find Gef and rehome him at another zoo as part of a breeding program.

"We have keepers going down twice a day to check live traps and we know where he has been the last few days," she said.