Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park

June 13 (UPI) -- A large black and white tegu lizard spotted on the loose in California was safely captured by employees at a public park.

Santa Clara County Parks said on social media that maintenance staff and park rangers worked together when the Argentine tegu was spotted on the dam at Grant Lake in Joseph D. Grant County Park.

Santa Clara County Animal Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were contacted and safe transport was arranged to take the lizard to a county animal shelter.

"The tegu will be held by Santa Clara County Animal Services pending adoption should no rightful owner claim the reptile," parks officials wrote. "The department is thrilled that the tegu was found safe and sound and is on its way to finding a home."