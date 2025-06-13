Trending
Odd News
June 13, 2025 / 4:30 PM

Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
North Carolina woman Patricia Battle said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
North Carolina woman Patricia Battle said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize.

Nashville resident Patricia Battle told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her husband predicted a big win was in her future.

"He always tells me, 'You're going to hit the big one, baby,'" she said. "He told me yesterday, too, before I got the ticket."

Battle visited the EZ Stop on East Washington Street in Nashville and selected a $5 Super Loteria ticket.

"Something just told me to get that ticket," she recalled.

The player was shocked to reveal a $150,000 prize.

"I was so nervous I couldn't even drive home," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
Odd News // 3 hours ago
World's largest game of red light, green light played in California
June 13 (UPI) -- A fitness education group in California broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,423 people to play the playground game red light, green light.
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
June 13 (UPI) -- A large black and white tegu lizard spotted on the loose in California was safely captured by employees at a public park.
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
June 12 (UPI) -- A Chinese bank was ordered to stop its practice of enticing new customers by offering them free Labubu dolls.
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
June 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in a South Carolina coastal town were surprised to discover a shelled creature found wandering through a neighborhood was a non-native tortoise.
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
June 12 (UPI) -- Students at an Oregon middle school used recycled materials to design and build a prototype prosthetic for a dog with a spinal injury.
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
June 12 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a farm in British Columbia and went wandering through a city before being corralled.
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
Odd News // 2 days ago
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York man may have earned a Guinness World Record by playing golf for 36 consecutive hours.
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
June 11 (UPI) -- An Alberta man scored a lottery jackpot of more than $730,000, marking his fourth major lottery prize -- and his third since August 2024.
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
June 11 (UPI) -- A Florida bear seen enjoying a resident's hot tub and taking a long backyard nap was later captured and relocated with the help of doughnuts.
Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital
Odd News // 2 days ago
Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital
June 11 (UPI) -- The Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., unveiled the winner of its 2025 Mini Master Model Builder qualifying competition: a 12-year-old's creation showing the nation's capital being taken over by pandas.

Trending Stories

Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee

Follow Us