Husband predicts N.C. woman's $150,000 lottery win

June 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her husband predicted she would "hit the big one" just before she scored a $150,000 lottery prize.

Nashville resident Patricia Battle told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her husband predicted a big win was in her future.

"He always tells me, 'You're going to hit the big one, baby,'" she said. "He told me yesterday, too, before I got the ticket."

Battle visited the EZ Stop on East Washington Street in Nashville and selected a $5 Super Loteria ticket.

"Something just told me to get that ticket," she recalled.

The player was shocked to reveal a $150,000 prize.

"I was so nervous I couldn't even drive home," she said.