Trending
Odd News
June 13, 2025 / 1:12 PM

World's largest game of red light, green light played in California

By Ben Hooper
Share with X

June 13 (UPI) -- A fitness education group in California broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,423 people to play the playground game red light, green light.

CF Fitness Inc., an education-oriented group aimed at promoting physical fitness at schools, gathered students from the Anaheim Elementary School District and their families to play the record-breaking game at Yorbe Park in Anaheim.

The participants also included students who traveled in from other districts, as well as local firefighters, police officers and city officials.

The game ended up breaking the record with 1,423 participants.

"It was definitely an afternoon filled with lots of energy and I think my face hurt from smiling so much," Guinness Records Adjudicator Brittany Dunn said after the successful attempt.

"The children were all really great and so eager to participate. I loved that [they] all took the attempt so seriously, and one of the older police officers present decided he wanted to participate in the game as well, which made the children happy -- and I thought was a great reminder that even adults need play in their lives, too," she said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
June 13 (UPI) -- A large black and white tegu lizard spotted on the loose in California was safely captured by employees at a public park.
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
June 12 (UPI) -- A Chinese bank was ordered to stop its practice of enticing new customers by offering them free Labubu dolls.
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped tortoise found wandering S.C. neighborhood
June 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in a South Carolina coastal town were surprised to discover a shelled creature found wandering through a neighborhood was a non-native tortoise.
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog
June 12 (UPI) -- Students at an Oregon middle school used recycled materials to design and build a prototype prosthetic for a dog with a spinal injury.
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders through British Columbia city
June 12 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a farm in British Columbia and went wandering through a city before being corralled.
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
Odd News // 1 day ago
New York man plays golf for 36 consecutive hours
June 11 (UPI) -- A New York man may have earned a Guinness World Record by playing golf for 36 consecutive hours.
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
June 11 (UPI) -- An Alberta man scored a lottery jackpot of more than $730,000, marking his fourth major lottery prize -- and his third since August 2024.
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
June 11 (UPI) -- A Florida bear seen enjoying a resident's hot tub and taking a long backyard nap was later captured and relocated with the help of doughnuts.
Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital
Odd News // 2 days ago
Winner of D.C. Lego contest shows pandas taking over the capital
June 11 (UPI) -- The Lego Discovery Center Washington, D.C., unveiled the winner of its 2025 Mini Master Model Builder qualifying competition: a 12-year-old's creation showing the nation's capital being taken over by pandas.
Library returns 1953 wedding photo found in book to couple's family
Odd News // 2 days ago
Library returns 1953 wedding photo found in book to couple's family
June 10 (UPI) -- A volunteer at a Michigan library found a wedding photo from the 1950s inside a book and the facility was able to return the precious picture to the couple's granddaughter.

Trending Stories

Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Chinese bank barred from offering customers free Labubu dolls
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Large, black and white tegu lizard found wandering California park
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
Mystery sheep on the lam wrangled in Milwaukee
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub
Bear trapped using doughnuts after a soak in hot tub

Follow Us