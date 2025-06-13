June 13 (UPI) -- A fitness education group in California broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,423 people to play the playground game red light, green light.

CF Fitness Inc., an education-oriented group aimed at promoting physical fitness at schools, gathered students from the Anaheim Elementary School District and their families to play the record-breaking game at Yorbe Park in Anaheim.

The participants also included students who traveled in from other districts, as well as local firefighters, police officers and city officials.

The game ended up breaking the record with 1,423 participants.

"It was definitely an afternoon filled with lots of energy and I think my face hurt from smiling so much," Guinness Records Adjudicator Brittany Dunn said after the successful attempt.

"The children were all really great and so eager to participate. I loved that [they] all took the attempt so seriously, and one of the older police officers present decided he wanted to participate in the game as well, which made the children happy -- and I thought was a great reminder that even adults need play in their lives, too," she said.