June 12 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a farm in British Columbia and went wandering through a city before being corralled.

Tesfa Farms confirmed on social media that 24 female water buffalo escaped from its facility and went wandering through the Fleetwood and Port Kells areas of Surrey.

"They swam through the culvert under 176 and went for a leisurely walk up to 168th. We had witnesses calmly follow until they got spooked and ran up the road," the post said.

Officials wrote that the heifers were rounded up by farm employees with help from local residents and RCMP officers.

"We do routinely check our fences but being a farm in an urban area comes with challenges one being people often trespass, let their dogs chase our animals (in our field) and this can lead to weakened areas of fence. They are gentle, curious animals. All those involved in the physical round up are very familiar with the herd," the post said.