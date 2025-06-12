Trending
June 12, 2025 / 1:21 PM

Oregon middle schoolers design prosthetics for paralyzed dog

By Ben Hooper
June 12 (UPI) -- Students at an Oregon middle school used recycled materials to design and build a prototype prosthetic for a dog with a spinal injury.

The seventh graders at Valley Catholic Middle School in Beaverton were challenged to create a prototype prosthetic for Ember, a 16-week old labradoodle whose back legs were paralyzed as a result of a spinal injury.

The project served as the final exam for the school's STEM program.

The school's STEM teacher, Susan Fu, told KATU-TV the goal of the project is to "challenge students to apply their knowledge to a real-world scenario."

The students' designs, which were all constructed from recycled materials, were tested using a stuffed animal.

The school said there is a possibility of the more successful designs from the class being 3D printed in full-size to see if they can help Ember walk.

