Canadian man wins his fourth major lottery prize

Alberta resident David Serkin won a $731,593.12 prize from a lottery drawing -- his fourth overall jackpot, and his third since August 2024. Photo courtesy of the Western Canada Lottery Corp.

June 11 (UPI) -- An Alberta man scored a lottery jackpot of more than $730,000, marking his fourth major lottery prize -- and his third since August 2024.

The Western Canada Lottery Corp. announced David Serkin, of Lethbridge, won a prize of $731,593.12 in the May 3 Lotto 6/49 Classic drawing.

Serkin previously collected $365,796.56 in the Aug. 20, 2024, Lotto Max drawing, and an additional $731,593.12 in the Nov. 16 Lotto 6/49 drawing.

The man, who has been a regular lottery player since 1982, also collected $182,898.28 from a lottery drawing more than a decade prior to his recent winning streak.

Serkin said his friends and family were shocked to learn of his most recent win.

"I went for coffee with the boys after I checked my ticket," he told WCLC officials. "They asked to see it and said, 'Not again!'"

The player admitted even he had trouble believing his recent luck.

"I know the odds are astronomical," he said. "I don't think it'll happen again, but I still like buying tickets."

He said his prize money will keep his life comfortable.

"I'm a cancer survivor and I'm retired, so I am just grateful for all of it," he said.